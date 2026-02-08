Yogi Da Movie Review: A toothless women empowerment film

To the positives first, Sai Dhanshika looks effortless while performing the stunts, which would seem right in place in any mass Tamil film featuring our superstar heroes. But unfortunately, the positives end there, and the film's biggest blind spot is that the plot is upholstered around showcasing her physical prowess, giving her nothing to chew on as a performer. Similar to the contrivance of whistle-worthy moments, the film doesn't look to be invested in the message it claims to send across. When a woman officer (not the bad commissioner, but the protagonist) yells at her subordinates to 'drape a saree' for being unable to nab the accused, it is not helping the women's empowerment cause. While this is just one scene and one line, the shoddy screenplay that follows doesn't elide the imprint it left.