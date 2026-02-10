JC: The University Movie Review: Film puts a spotlight on a broken system

From the start, the film shows both what has happened and what will happen. News of the murder of a major underworld figure spreads quickly through Bengaluru’s criminal circles before the narrative settles into the present. When violence erupts inside, reactions become divided. Some people grieve, while others celebrate. This divide becomes the film’s moral core. Right and wrong do not collapse loudly. They blur slowly until they feel like the norm. Authority does not vanish inside prison; it shifts hands. Kumari Anna’s control over his territory reflects this internal hierarchy, turning JC into a school without teachers, where survival is the only lesson.