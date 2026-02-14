Maggi Pusthaka Movie Review: Counting emotions through a child’s fight for education

The world of education is shown with a mix of warmth and criticism. Online classes flatten hierarchies; there is, as the film points out, no visible difference between the front bench and the last. At the same time, they expose a harsher divide: access. A mother unable to afford a device becomes the emotional centre of the narrative. Avani, played by Ranvee Shekhar, remains the anchor whenever the film returns to her journey. Her need for a phone, her determination to study, and the quiet strength she shows are the aspects that hold attention. These moments hint at the tighter, more affecting film this could have been.