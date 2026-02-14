My Lord Movie Review: A quirky social satire that has just enough bite

My Lord has a rather interesting start. It has tight shots to the waist of men and women, and it is not an attempt to cash in on any sexual posturing, but points to a much bigger malaise. If the rich think anything can be bought, the poor are forced to believe that everything they can ever own, including their bodies, is up for sale. Despite this transactional exercise, My Lord points out how the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. And through one such shady systemic oppression, we are introduced to Muthuchirpi (Sasikumar), who has been declared dead by the powers that be, and he disrupts a political meeting to attempt to take away his own life to ensure people believe he isn’t dead. From here, there are two paths that a film like My Lord can take. Either be a compelling commentary, and act as a grim and dark reminder of our societal ills, or take the sarcastic route and be a scathing commentary on the same, but making us smile and ponder along the way. Raju Murugan takes the more commercial route, and rightly so.