Pookie Movie Review: A Gen-Z checklist without a beating heart

The first half deals with how they cope with the breakup. Terms such as ‘stress eating’, ‘stress shopping’, and ‘binge-watching’ are tossed around to signal a new-gen love story, but without any real sincerity. The coping efforts of the leads neither move us emotionally nor are they laughter landmines. Trending meme templates — from dog-POV dubbing reels to caricatured Instagram influencers — only make the proceedings cornier. Aazhi gets constantly infantilised, and she ends up with a phoney guru in her pursuit of spirituality to overcome the heartbreak. When Aazhi stress eats, she realises that her ex was right about how she cannot even choose the right kind of food. It does not get more on-the-nose than Kailash insisting that being under her friend’s ‘control’ is undesirable, while being under his is somehow advisable. Meanwhile, Kailash is conveniently portrayed as doing everything right, from his coping mechanisms to his decision to hit the gym and reinvent himself as a fitness enthusiast. What the makers believed to be an interval 'bang' too falls flat.