Couple Friendly Movie Review: Compelling performances power this sensitive emotional drama
Couple Friendly Movie Review(3 / 5)
Santosh Soban, who has been waiting for a solid commercial break for nearly a decade, finally finds a promising opportunity with Couple Friendly, which hit the screens on Saturday. The film also marks the second outing for Manasa Varanasi, and for both actors, this film serves as a crucial test.
Directed by debutant Ashwin Chandrasekar, the film is backed by UV Concepts, a subsidiary of UV Creations, and produced by Ajay Kumar Raju P. Prior to its release, the makers promoted the film as one based on a live-in relationship — still a relatively unexplored subject in Telugu cinema. Couple Friendly is a pleasant romantic drama that handles a live-in relationship with sensitivity and realism.
Director: Ashwin Chandrasekar
Cast: Santosh Soban, Manasa Varanasi, Rajiv Kanakala, Yogi Babu, Goparaju Ramana, Sriranjani and others
The story revolves around Shiva and Mithra, two youngsters who meet in Chennai and, due to circumstances, begin living together. What starts as convenience soon blossoms into love. While the premise itself is simple, Ashwin Chandrasekar’s strength lies in the way he narrates this familiar story with emotional depth and realism. The writing may not be extraordinary on paper, but it feels authentic onscreen — thanks largely to restrained storytelling and convincing performances.
Shiva (Santosh Soban), an interior design graduate from Nellore, moves to Chennai in search of work. Struggling to find a job, he survives as a bike rider while continuing his efforts. Mithra (Manasa Varanasi), from Chittoor, arrives in Chennai aspiring for an IT job and stays in a women’s hostel. Pressured by her parents to get married, Mithra lies to them about securing employment.
Their paths cross unexpectedly, and after several encounters, they decide to share the same house, beginning a live-in relationship. With Mithra’s support, Shiva slowly finds success in his profession, while she continues her job hunt. Just when life seems to be settling down, an unforeseen incident disrupts their journey. What follows, and whether the couple finds their way back to each other, forms the crux of the film.
The biggest strength of Couple Friendly lies in Ashwin Chandrasekar’s narration. He extracts strong performances from his cast and relies more on emotions than dialogue. On paper, the story might fill only a few pages, but on screen it unfolds with sincerity and warmth.
The first half focuses on Shiva and Mithra’s evolving relationship — how they meet, bond, and decide to live together. Their chemistry feels organic, and their mutual support is portrayed in a refreshingly realistic manner. The second half deepens emotionally, highlighting how relationships, no matter how strong, can sometimes end abruptly, leaving behind only memories. The director subtly hints at the climax without revealing too much.
The parental angle is also well-handled. Shiva’s parents are supportive, while Mithra’s parents initially oppose the relationship. The scene where Mithra’s father, played effectively by Rajeev Kanakala, finally embraces Shiva, stands out as one of the film’s emotional high points.
The subplot involving Mithra’s friend Preethi and her boyfriend adds light-hearted moments and blends seamlessly into the main narrative. Yogi Babu appears as Shiva’s friend, primarily to appeal to Tamil audiences, and provides decent comic relief.
Both Santosh Soban and Manasa Varanasi deliver commendable performances, but Manasa clearly steals the show. She surprises with her maturity, natural expressions, and emotional depth. Her body language, dialogue delivery, and ease in portraying Mithra make her performance highly convincing.
Santosh Soban, known for his natural acting, fits the role of Shiva perfectly. He carries the emotional weight of the film with ease, especially in the second half during the hospital sequences. This film could well be the turning point he has been waiting for.
Cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman is a major highlight. The Chennai streets and live locations add authenticity, making the film feel immersive. Aditya Ravindran’s background score complements the narrative effectively. Dialogues are simple yet impactful.
Debut director Ashwin Chandrasekar deserves full credit for presenting an emotional journey without resorting to unnecessary violence, loud drama, or commercial clichés. Though there are minor lags in the second half, the film largely makes up for them with strong performances and a refreshing climax rarely seen in Telugu cinema.