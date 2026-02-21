Assi Movie Review: No time for restraint in this scathing and unsettling social-drama

Screenwriters Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav are attempting to reinvent the art-form itself, where a script is subtle, bludgeoning, poetic and verbose, all at once. Take, for instance, the visual of a funeral-like setting as Parima’s (Kani Kusruti) distant relatives pay her a visit. There are so many small touches that stay with you: the ‘Fevicol Se’ song played at a family function, the fleeting visual of boys bathing openly as Raavi walks by, Vinay’s son sitting besides a man with a shockingly suggestive text on his T-shirt. All of these huge swings could have easily gone wrong, if not for the astute craftsmanship at display. As Raavi walks away from her cop friend, puzzled at how men feel more entitled to express their anger, you can see the film’s accomplishment. Things are said without the narrative becoming entirely about its barrage of statements. It comes together beautifully as a whole, becoming larger than the sum of its pieces. After introducing an element of ‘whodunit,’ the writers are wise enough to solve it soon — a film like this can’t get mired with titillation; there are bigger battles to worry about. Even as Assi comes dangerously close to being too ‘messagey,’ it’s the self-assured screenplay that emerges victorious here, helping the narrative walk the fine line between sermon and conversation.