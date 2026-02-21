Hey Balwanth Movie Review: A message-laden film that entertains in parts
Hey Balwanth Movie Review(2.5 / 5)
In the promotional materials of Hey Balwanth, the makers never disclosed the business that Suhas’ character takes over from his father. It is this profession that cements the premise of director Gopi's attempt to convey a social message by blending it with humour.
At its heart, Hey Balwanth explores the father–son relationship. The film conveys the idea that for every child, the father is a hero. However, in this story, the son grows to hate his father after discovering the nature of his livelihood. Once the truth behind his father’s past is revealed, the son begins to see him in a different light — someone even greater than a hero. This emotional arc forms the backbone of the film.
Director: Gopi Atchara
Cast: Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, VK Naresh, Ajay Ghosh, Harsha Vardhan, Babu Mohan, Annapurna, Vennela Kishore, Sravanthi Chokkarapu, and others
Krishna (Suhas) grows up without much ambition, believing he can eventually take over his father Balwanth’s (VK Naresh) business. After completing his studies, he returns home and falls in love with Mithra (Shivani Nagaram), who runs an NGO. When Balwanth suddenly falls ill, Krishna is forced to step in and manage the business. To his shock, he discovers that his father runs Balwanth Lodge, which is involved in prostitution.
Disgusted and ashamed, Krishna decides to sell the lodge. Unable to reveal the truth to Mithra, the issue becomes a major obstacle in their relationship. When Mithra — who claims to come from a conservative family — learns about the business, she too is disturbed. The story takes an unexpected turn when her grandfather (Babu Mohan) lands at the lodge, setting off a chain of events that lead the narrative into political and comedic territory.
Whether Krishna sells the lodge, what role the two political leaders (played by Ajay Ghosh and Harsha Vardhan) play, and how the grandfather becomes central to their rivalry forms the rest of the plot.
Since the profession is revealed early in the film, the curiosity is more about how the son reacts to the truth. Set in Guntur, the story explains how Balwanth sends his son to Hyderabad to keep him away from the business, hoping he would lead a respectable life. Ironically, Krishna dreams of inheriting the same business he later despises.
Despite dealing with a sensitive subject, the director treats it with humour. Several episodes — especially those involving Krishna and his friend Banka (Sudharshan) pretending the lodge is a nature cure centre — are effectively staged and generate laughs. Vennela Kishore’s explanations further add to the comic relief.
After the grandfather’s death, the narrative shifts to Ajay Ghosh’s residence, where the film adopts a Sreenu Vaitla-style comedy approach. While the subject matter lacks realism, the director’s handling keeps it engaging. VK Naresh’s backstory is revealed without unnecessary dragging, adding emotional weight.
However, a few scenes — particularly those set in the lodge — feel stretched. Despite this, the emotional payoff in the climax, where the son finally understands his father’s sacrifices and accepts him wholeheartedly, works well.
Actor Suhas, aiming for a solid commercial break, was confident about Hey Balwanth. Initially titled Hey Bhagawan, the makers were asked to change the title by the censor board. Senior actor VK Naresh, who has been experimenting with varied roles in recent films, continues to do the same in this film, backed by Narendra Reddy.
Suhas fits perfectly into the role of Krishna and delivers a neat performance, also showcasing his dance skills. Shivani Nagaram does well and handles comedy with ease. The standout performer is VK Naresh, who steals the show with his comic timing, emotional depth, and entertaining references — including a Pokiri-style moment and a Balakrishna imitation. Vennela Kishore and Sudharshan provide solid comic support, while Ajay Ghosh gets a well-written role. Annapurna is graceful, as always. Sravanthi Chokkarapu makes a notable impression in her role.
Vivek Sagar’s background score complements the film, and the cinematography is decent.
Hey Balwanth offers intermittent laughs and a few emotional moments. While the story’s backdrop isn’t entirely convincing, the director manages to present it in an entertaining way. VK Naresh’s performance is the film’s biggest strength, making this a decent one-time watch and a passable time-pass entertainer.