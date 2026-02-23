Alpha Movie Review: Hemanth Kumar steps up to the plate in this bloody actioner
Alpha(3 / 5)
Alpha Movie Review: From the outset, Alpha plays out as a bruising action drama, opening with a burst of violence that signals a film comfortable with grit. But director Vijay N is more invested in the emotional conflict beneath the action, building the story around a strained father-son dynamic that anchors the narrative.
Arjun (Hemanth Kumar) is impulsive and restless, a young man who admires his father yet resists the path set for him. His father, Shakthi Prasad (Achyuth Kumar), an upright police inspector, hopes to see him become an IPS officer, and that quiet mix of pride and pressure defines their relationship. The tension between discipline and defiance gives the film its emotional base, with sibling friction and a mother who sees both sides adding warmth to the home space.
Director: Vijay N
Cast: Hemanth Kumar, Achyuth Kumar, Karthik Mahesh, Balu Nagendra, Ramesh Indira
The arrival of the international drug Khalifa pulls the police and the underworld into the same tightening net, forcing the father and son into dangerous territory. Mangal (Ramesh Indira), Kaali (Balu Nagendra), and Vaaji (Hemanth Sushil) handle the consignment with suspicion and self-interest, their fragile alliance breaking as their paths cross Arjun’s. As loyalties blur, Arjun’s move from reluctant participant to avenger pushes the story forward, while Karthik Mahesh holds the opposing force together, setting up a tense clash with the hero.
Vijay N keeps the writing controlled, letting the story move with purpose rather than excess. The action has strong visual punch but stays tied to the core idea of a son trying to find his place under a father’s shadow. A parallel track of contract killers raises the stakes without distracting from the emotional thread. The film also asks a pointed question: when a man of the house, known for discipline, loses his moral footing, who steps in to set things right?
Casting fresh faces on both sides works in the film’s favour, giving the conflict immediacy. We see the arrival of an action hero in Hemanth Kumar, who brings volatility to Arjun and makes his impulsive choices feel natural. He has a strong physical presence and an earnest emotional pitch; while his dialogue delivery hesitates at moments, there is clear room to grow. The film presents him not just as a fighter but as a son balancing respect, rebellion, and responsibility. On the other hand, Karthik Mahesh’s experimentation as antagonist carries the right intensity, bringing a calculating stillness that sharpens the confrontations.
Ramesh Indira plays his part with assurance, and the recurring beat of confession after each killing adds an interesting trait to his character. Balu Nagendra remains reliable, slipping comfortably into Kaali’s skin, while Mahantesh Hiremath offers brief but effective relief. Achyuth Kumar keeps Shakthi Prasad grounded and firm without slipping into sermonising. His scenes with Hemanth Kumar carry the film’s emotional weight. Avinash and Mahantesh Hiremath, Raghu Shivamogga, and Giriraj BM provide steady support, keeping the world populated and believable.
On the women front, Gopika Suresh plays Arjun’s love interest, while Ayana appears as a police officer who contributes to the narrative turn. The film also reflects the realities of a cosmopolitan city, where white-collar crime often unfolds behind closed doors.
The tagline -- Men Love Vengeance, finds meaning through these intersecting arcs. The film treats vengeance not as a single act but as a mindset shaped by ego, hurt, and loyalty. For Arjun, it grows from the need to assert himself beyond his father’s expectations. For the men he squares off against, it comes from survival instincts and bruised pride. In this sense, the story frames every major character as a man reacting to a perceived betrayal, making revenge less about victory and more about identity.
Composer Anoop Seelin steps away from his usual soft tonal palette to deliver a driving background score that lifts the action, while softer passages underline the father-son bond. Maasthi's dialogues play a crucial part in the action driven family drama, with Karthik S' cinematography balances grit with polish, giving the action a tactile edge without losing clarity.
Alpha keeps its focus on contrasts, violence and emotion, duty and impulse, spectacle and sentiment. It understands commercial beats while still trying to give its hero a human centre.
The film works as a solid entertainer with emotional weight, introducing a new leading man with confidence, allowing other young actors to register strongly, and reminding us that the toughest battles are often fought within the family.