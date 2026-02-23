Alpha Movie Review: Hemanth Kumar steps up to the plate in this bloody actioner

Casting fresh faces on both sides works in the film’s favour, giving the conflict immediacy. We see the arrival of an action hero in Hemanth Kumar, who brings volatility to Arjun and makes his impulsive choices feel natural. He has a strong physical presence and an earnest emotional pitch; while his dialogue delivery hesitates at moments, there is clear room to grow. The film presents him not just as a fighter but as a son balancing respect, rebellion, and responsibility. On the other hand, Karthik Mahesh’s experimentation as antagonist carries the right intensity, bringing a calculating stillness that sharpens the confrontations.