Super Hit Movie Review: Gilli Nata, Gowrav Shetty, Shwetha drive a breezy one-time watch

The story unfolds through the journey of Satya (Gowrav Shetty), Madhu (Shwetha), and Bhupathi (Gilli Nata). Satya carries a quiet aim of fulfilling his mother’s wish to see him secure a government job. Madhu holds a mystery: her name changes at intervals, and much of it is revealed along the way, keeping the suspense intact until a certain point. It is Bhupathi, who calls himself Munna Bhai, who becomes the film’s most distinctive voice — a man who speaks with ease and leaves behind lines that keep you in splits while sometimes comforting and confusing.