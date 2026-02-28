Thadayam Review: Attempts to scare, shifts to sympathy, ends up clueless

Thadayam operates as a whydunnit and doesn't waste much time in revealing its killer. The issue primarily lies in the idea of fusing a serial killer story with a vigilante story, rendering both ineffective. Though the motive behind these killings is justified, empathy wears thin when the act veers away from vengeance and morphs into a mad killing spree. The series suffers from humanising the serial killers to the point of dehumanising their victims. It is not just that, it also throws the sensitive issue of prison violence into the mix and unintentionally makes it look innocuous and a necessary evil to eliminate those who disturb society. If at all, the makers of the series have passed on to us something they felt, it was the thematic and ethical dilemma whether to call out or condone extrajudicial killings and empathise with or dread about the serial killers.