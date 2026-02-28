Aazhi Movie Review: Refreshing minimalism turns out to be shallow depth

Even as you are impressed with all these above-mentioned strengths, there is a lingering doubt about whether any of them are deliberate. Are we witnessing a minimalistic approach or a lack of nuance? Aazhi does more by doing little, but it still isn’t sufficient. Even as a short film, ten minutes would have sufficed. The outline of the story is refreshing, but it never fully develops into anything more than a vague sketch. Characters like Moorthi and Arul are carefully unravelled; the film never rushes to introduce us to them. But once it does, it suddenly stops, and then we realise that these are rather one-dimensional characters. Except for Sarath Kumar’s Moorthi, there is no character evolution. And the most cardinal sin of Aazhi is how it utterly fails to give us an impactful ending. The film has your attention, but as an audience, attention is the payment we pay in anticipation of a reward at the end. And the reward could either be catharsis or maybe even a lingering bitter feeling. All we get with Aazhi is a sudden and desperate attempt to make us feel something, a knee-jerk reaction to make us take it seriously. Aazhi in Tamil translates to the ocean, the deep, which is ironic considering how the film is anything but that.