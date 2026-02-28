Thaai Kizhavi Movie Review: Radikaa Sarathkumar powers a grandmother’s tale rooted in truth, honesty, and a whole lot of fun

Of course, a strong message comes to the fore in the final act, like in movies of yore. There are questions asked about the sanctity of marriage. There are points put forth about the need for financial freedom. There are insights alluded to about being a woman in a man’s world. But Sivakumar Murugesan’s strength not just lies in the direct questions he poses, but also in the subtle nudges he peppers throughout the film. When Pavunuthaayi ensures her friends, who are now relegated to the outside of the house, hoping to be fed a meal or two, are fed the choicest of meats, the film tells us how actually caring for someone is completely different from looking after someone. When Pavunuthaayi’s grandson points out how it is stupid to pray for the death of someone at the slightest inconvenience, it reminds us that empathy doesn’t always have to be taught or spelled out. And thankfully, Thaai Kizhavi doesn’t take the conventional line that there are other things in the world more important than money.