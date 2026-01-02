The Housemaid Movie Review: Defiant, Depressing, Daring

Upon its US premiere, parallels were drawn between this film and the 1992 film The Hand That Rocks The Cradle for their campy sensationalism and defying the idea of home, culturally coded as a safe place. The characterisation of Millie, who is forced to fend for herself, is amusing as she carries a striking semblance to Miss Giddens (Deborah Kerr) of The Innocents (1961). They both find comfort in providing care and enjoy the domestic bliss, and the place they step into turns care into contagion. The baffling similarities extend to how the notion of a home and family of the protagonists in both films gradually dismantle. However, Giddens' helplessness is replaced by grit in Millie, making The Housemaid a largely thrilling and entertaining experience. This helps us in empathising more with her. Millie can scan people and see them for who they are almost all the time, but she cannot act on it, as it risks her breaching the release condition. This device pretty much reflects the unfair expectations of society demanding silence on numerous evils in the name of tradition and culture, which, if questioned, you risk alienating yourself from the 'normal people'.