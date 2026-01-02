Psych Siddhartha Movie Review: A chaotic narrative lacking emotion

The director uses a slick, trendy editing style to introduce the film, especially in the first half, where he focuses on Siddhartha's emotional state following his betrayal. The editing is fast-paced, which might appeal to younger audiences. However, as the story progresses, the film loses its initial energy. The second half feels too predictable, formulaic, and repetitive, and the emotional intensity that should’ve carried the film is largely absent. The conflict never reaches a peak, and it’s hard to get invested in the characters’ struggles. Even Priyanka’s character, Trisha, who should have been key to the story, remains unclear and chaotic. She breaks up with Siddhartha, then returns to him, only to switch back to Mansoor — her role is left unresolved and confusing.