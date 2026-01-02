Psych Siddhartha Movie Review: A chaotic narrative lacking emotion
Psych Siddhartha Movie Review(2 / 5)
Shree Nandu, an actor known for taking on diverse roles over the past 18 years, steps into the lead role in Psych Siddhartha. What’s more interesting is that Nandu also turned producer for this film, partnering with Shyam Sunder Reddy. The film marks the directorial debut of Varun Reddy, and it was released on New Year’s Day, garnering attention thanks to backing from Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions, who also bought the film’s rights. His son, Rana Daggubati, helped promote the movie. Originally scheduled for a December 12, 2025 release, the date was pushed back due to the release of Akhanda 2, making way for this film to hit theaters on the first day of the new year.
In Psych Siddhartha, Nandu attempts to prove himself as a solo lead actor by taking on a story centered around breakups, relationships, and the emotional journey of a man named Siddhartha. After being blindsided by his girlfriend choosing another man, Siddhartha’s life spirals. Does he recover, find love again, or drown his sorrows in alcohol?
Director: Varun Reddy
Cast: Shree Nandu, Yamini Bhaskar, Priyanka Rebekah Srinivas, Sukesh, Narasimha S, Bobby Ratakonda
The plot itself isn’t particularly groundbreaking. Siddhartha (Shree Nandu) meets Trisha (Priyanka Rebekah Srinivas), who is passionate about event management. Together, they start a company with Mansoor (Sukesh Reddy), who eventually betrays Siddhartha along with Trisha. Devastated by their actions, Siddhartha isolates himself in a rundown apartment, with his living space resembling a garbage dump. In the same building, Shravya (Yamini Bhaskar) lives with her son, escaping an abusive marriage. A classical dancer, Shravya supports herself by teaching dance to young girls. Her path crosses with Siddhartha’s, and together, they both begin to heal and find new directions in life.
As a debutant director, Varun Reddy explores the theme of relationships, but the story lacks depth. Siddhartha’s emotional turmoil after being betrayed by his girlfriend is the central arc, yet the film doesn’t dive deep into the psychological effects of this heartbreak. He becomes erratic, and at times, his behavior is downright bizarre. At one point, he meets Shravya, and a romance develops, though it feels more like a subplot than a fully fleshed-out narrative.
The director uses a slick, trendy editing style to introduce the film, especially in the first half, where he focuses on Siddhartha's emotional state following his betrayal. The editing is fast-paced, which might appeal to younger audiences. However, as the story progresses, the film loses its initial energy. The second half feels too predictable, formulaic, and repetitive, and the emotional intensity that should’ve carried the film is largely absent. The conflict never reaches a peak, and it’s hard to get invested in the characters’ struggles. Even Priyanka’s character, Trisha, who should have been key to the story, remains unclear and chaotic. She breaks up with Siddhartha, then returns to him, only to switch back to Mansoor — her role is left unresolved and confusing.
This film seems geared toward a younger audience, with its heavy use of curse words and adult themes. It’s definitely not suitable for family viewing, and given its limited budget, most of the film takes place in just one or two locations. On a positive note, the music by Smaran Sai is catchy, and the cinematography is decent. The dialogues are filled with profanity, which may resonate with today’s youth, and there are a few moments that provide some comic relief.
Shree Nandu delivers a solid performance as Siddhartha, showing maturity and commitment to his role. Not only does he act, but he also took on the responsibility of producing and writing for the film. His sincerity and effort are evident. Yamini Bhaskar is well-suited for the role of Shravya and performs admirably, particularly in the second half during an emotional scene with Siddhartha. Priyanka Rebekah Srinivas, as Trisha, is serviceable, though her character doesn’t have much depth. The young actor playing Shravya’s son is a pleasant surprise and stands out in his scenes. Most of the supporting cast are newcomers and offer decent performances.
In conclusion, Psych Siddhartha starts with an engaging, stylish narrative but ultimately falls short in the second half. The predictable, formulaic plot lacks emotional depth, and the film becomes tedious. While Shree Nandu’s performance is commendable, the movie doesn’t offer much new or innovative. With its adult language and repetitive scenes, it’s not a film for everyone.