The Raja Saab Movie Review: A tedious fantasy that tests patience

The film opens with a brief sequence involving comedian Satya, who enters a mysterious, supposedly haunted house carrying an urn and gets trapped inside. This scene is meant to set the tone for the film but neither creates suspense nor offers any comic relief. The narrative then shifts to Raja (Prabhas), who lives with his grandmother Gangamma (Zareena Wahab) and his uncle’s daughter Anitha (Riddhi Kumar). Anitha loves Raja, while Gangamma suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and remembers only her husband Kanakaraju (Sanjay Dutt), who she believes is still alive. She urges Raja to search for him, setting the story in motion.