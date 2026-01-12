Parasakthi Movie Review: The revolution shall not be whispered

Sure, we do get lofty monologues about how a language shapes culture, thought, and by extension our consciousness, the staggering historical significance of the centuries-old Tamil-Brahmi script, and how Hindi imposition unfairly pushes back the non-Hindi speakers in the employment race. But the student protesters leap onto the screen as cookie-cutter “revolutionaries”, with their impulsive attitude and cheesy dialogues. Even overlooking the formulaic characterisations, there is a dismal artificiality pervading every aspect of the film. Every time a supporting character acts too happy to be there or is too eccentric, you know they are going to die a horrible death to inject a new batch of motivation directly into our hero’s veins. Every time Sivakarthikeyan’s Chezhiyan gives an emphatic speech to his brother or a fellow protester, he has to yank them by their neck and deliver the lines. The film is mainly set around Madurai and Trichy, but there is only a faint hint of the regional accents. Parasakthi seems to be in love with its early 60s setting, but for all the wrong reasons. Since retro fashion is apparently making a comeback, there is not much to make you immerse in the period setting, unless you squint really hard to notice the film posters in the background.