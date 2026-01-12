Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Movie Review: It is Chiranjeevi’s show all the way

Megastar Chiranjeevi teams up for the first time with director Anil Ravipudi for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which hit screens on January 11. With Nayanthara as the female lead and Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha producing the film along with Sahu Garapati, expectations were naturally high. Known for his strength in comedy and commercial entertainers, Anil Ravipudi once again sticks to his familiar template. However, instead of backing it with a strong story, he builds the entire film around Chiranjeevi, banking heavily on the star’s screen presence, timing, and vintage charm.