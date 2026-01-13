Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Movie Review: A routine drama of husband, wife, and the other woman

Ram Satyanarayana (Ravi Teja) and Balamani (Dimple Hayathi) are a happily married couple who own a wine brand called Anarkali. Ram plans to expand his business overseas and sends a proposal to a Spain-based company owned by Manasa Shetty (Ashika Ranganath). When the proposal gets rejected, Ram decides to travel to Spain to convince the company officials, only to discover that Manasa herself is the owner. Without revealing his identity as the Anarkali brand owner, Ram befriends Manasa and eventually gets physically intimate with her. He also hides the fact that he is already married, and Manasa doesn’t seem to bother about it either. Ram returns to Hyderabad and resumes his normal life with his wife. Trouble begins when Manasa lands in Hyderabad and wants to meet him. How does Balamani react after learning about Ram’s relationship with Manasa? What happens when Manasa finds out that Ram is married and that he approached her in Spain only for business approval? There is no real suspense here, and most of the developments are predictable, but the film wants you to watch it on the big screen for the resolution.