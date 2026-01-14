Vaa Vaathiyaar Movie Review: An effective Karthi shoulders an uncharacteristic Nalan film

In fact, despite having a fantastical element at the centre of things, Vaa Vaathiyaar is Nalan’s most simplistic and straightforward film. It feels more like a compromise and less of a cinematic endeavour simply because the beats are familiar, the notes are familiar, and so is the final output, even if it is enjoyable in parts. Take, for instance, some of the scenes after Ramu turns into Vaathiyaar. Karthi sells each of these scenes wonderfully, and it is a hoot to see him have fun with a role that definitely offered him a lot on paper. However, there is a sense of repetition that creeps into the narrative, and that is also because all of these scenes are crammed into the second half. After taking his time to establish the conflict and the gimmick, Nalan rushes to give us one scene after another where a cop turns into a masked vigilante. Of course, the MGR moments are on point, and it is a wonderful hark back to films of the past where the hero had to save everybody in distress. It is not like they had a choice. While Vaa Vaathiyaar does have fun with these portions, it doesn’t go all the way. The restraint is baffling, and it makes one wonder if this is the same guy who made Soodhu Kavvum and introduced a character as someone whose claim to fame was that he built a temple for Nayanthara.