Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Review: Naveen Polishetty's one-man show

With the help of his friends, Raju plays several tricks to win Charulatha’s heart and eventually marries her. However, after the wedding, he receives a shocking note from his father-in-law stating that he is heavily in debt and that even the house where the wedding took place is mortgaged. Raju is now asked to repay all the debts within two months, or else the bank and other investors will seize the property. Realising that he has been duped, Raju comes up with a plan to escape the crisis. What he does and how things turn out form the rest of the story.