Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Review: Naveen Polishetty's one-man show
Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Review(3 / 5)
Naveen Polishetty emerged as a promising star after three successful films — Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, Jaathi Ratnalu and Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty. His latest film, Anaganaga Oka Raju, hit the screens on Wednesday on the occasion of the Sankranthi festival. Though several films are competing during this festive season, Naveen appears confident about his film, choosing to release it amid tough competition.
Whenever Naveen does a film, he is deeply involved in every department — from story and writing to direction. Though Maari makes his directorial debut with Anaganaga Oka Raju, it is clearly Naveen who oversees everything. He understands the pulse of the audience very well, which is why he has tasted continuous success. His involvement even extends to promotions.
With Anaganaga Oka Raju, Naveen’s only intention is to entertain. Just like Jaathi Ratnalu, logic takes a back seat here. Raju is the grandson of a royal family but struggles financially and pretends to be rich in his village. He sets his eyes on a girl from another wealthy royal family and marries her. How he gets close to her and what happens after the marriage is narrated in a hilarious and engaging manner.
Naveen Polishetty plays the lead role, while Meenakshi Chaudhary is the female lead. The film has music by Mickey J Mayer and is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.
Director: Maari
Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Chammak Chandra, Goparaju Ramana, Mahesh, Bhadram, Revanth, Tarak Ponnappa and others
The story is set in a village called Peddapalem in the Godavari region. Raju (Naveen Polishetty) is the grandson of a once-wealthy royal family, but he is now burdened with financial problems. To overcome them, he decides to marry a girl from a rich family. During his search, he sets his sights on Charulatha (Meenakshi Chaudhary) after learning that her father Bhupathi Raju (Rao Ramesh) is extremely wealthy.
With the help of his friends, Raju plays several tricks to win Charulatha’s heart and eventually marries her. However, after the wedding, he receives a shocking note from his father-in-law stating that he is heavily in debt and that even the house where the wedding took place is mortgaged. Raju is now asked to repay all the debts within two months, or else the bank and other investors will seize the property. Realising that he has been duped, Raju comes up with a plan to escape the crisis. What he does and how things turn out form the rest of the story.
Naveen Polishetty has created an image where his films guarantee entertainment, and he once again proves it with Anaganaga Oka Raju. Though Maari is the director, Naveen’s involvement in the dialogues and screenplay — as mentioned in the title cards — makes it evident that he has a strong hand in shaping the film. He knows how to keep the audience engaged without letting the film feel boring.
Story-wise, Anaganaga Oka Raju doesn’t have anything serious or novel, but the way Naveen keeps the audience laughing for two-and-a-half hours speaks volumes about his talent. The film follows a pattern similar to late EVV Satyanarayana’s films, filled with one-liners and punch dialogues, and Naveen successfully pulls it off.
The first half focuses on Raju pretending to be rich and his plan to marry a wealthy girl. Once Charulatha enters, Raju launches “Operation Charulatha” with his friends. From saving a dog to eventually marrying her, this entire stretch runs for nearly an hour and is thoroughly entertaining. It is a complete one-man show by Naveen Polishetty, who carries the film effortlessly.
At a time when most films are packed with violence, action, or supernatural elements, Naveen sticks to a simple story backed by a strong screenplay and humour. By the interval, Raju realises that his marriage has landed him in deeper trouble, and he hints at his plan for the second half.
The second half takes a political turn, incorporating social media reels, elections, and village politics, all presented in a humorous tone. Raju’s attempts to impress the villagers and his plans to get elected as president are narrated amusingly. The final 20 minutes bring in a touch of emotion and a small message. Overall, despite a few loopholes, Naveen Polishetty emerges as the clear winner.
Apart from Naveen, Rao Ramesh is the only prominent actor in the film. Chammak Chandra and other comedians play Raju’s friends, adding to the humour.
Performance-wise, it is Naveen Polishetty all the way. His comic timing, punches, and one-liners make this a true one-man show. Though some jokes feel familiar, his natural performance keeps the film engaging. Meenakshi Chaudhary looks cute and fits well into the role of Charulatha. She also showcases her dance skills for the first time and does well. Rao Ramesh’s limited presence adds weight to the film. Chammak Chandra gets a substantial role, while Tarak Ponnappa appears in a negative role. Sanvi Meghana features in a special song. Child artiste Revanth, of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam fame, once again impresses and provides good laughs.
Mickey J Mayer’s music is decent, with a couple of catchy songs, while the background score is just okay. The cinematography effectively captures the village atmosphere and greenery. The dialogues work well, and several one-liners are sure to entertain the audience.
Finally, Anaganaga Oka Raju is a watchable film for those looking for fun and light-hearted entertainment. Like his earlier films, Naveen Polishetty dominates the show with his natural performance and humour. Though a few scenes in the second half feel dragged, the film delivers enough laughs to keep the audience entertained.