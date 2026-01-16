Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Movie Review: Vir Das’s madcap spy-comedy has its moments

But how crazy is too much crazy? The film has a thin plot and quickly becomes a nonsensical sensory experience that jumps from one sketch piece to another. It is bold and experimental but with too many chemical mixes there is always a risk that the beaker might just burst. Happy Patel often trades coherence for wackiness. It gets desperate enough to resort to fart jokes. You laugh but you don’t know if you are laughing with the film or at all the absurdities that are unfolding. Humour is subjective and the film is certainly not everybody’s cup of tea. It’s like dipping a cutlet in that tea. One might consider it disgusting, some might call it an acquired taste.