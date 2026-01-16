Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Movie Review: A wedding and a funeral with crackpot energy

But the film scores and misses in maintaining its tonality, especially in the second half. When the film forgets or temporarily loses its ability to evoke chuckles, Nithish's writing gets tacky. That it does voluntarily with an elaborate sequence of Sowmiya's escapade, followed by the ruckus caused by Ilavarasu in Mani's home thinking somehow he had a role to play in it. Thanks to the 115-minute runtime, the film doesn't hang on to anything for long and no misstep is overstayed. This tight runtime could have turned a disadvantage if not for neat writing that keeps track of the number of characters introduced, most of whom were also in prime form. Be it Benny, the one side lover, the Nanji gang, and even Arnold - the Shi Tzu, each of these characters have their own utility and have at least one scene each in which they chew the scenery.