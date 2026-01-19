Surya Movie Review: Earnest social drama wrapped in commercial tropes

The hero’s entry is blunt and unsettling. A daylight murder becomes the first real introduction to Surya (Prashanth)—staged as a mass moment but steeped in moral contradiction. Soon after, we see the same boy receiving the ‘Student of the Year’ award from the Police Commissioner (TS Nagabharana), once nurturing dreams of becoming an IAS officer. The contrast is sharp: medals on the chest, blood on the hands. This tension defines the film’s emotional core, even if the screenplay doesn’t always dig deep enough into its psychological cost.