Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s war-actioner is aggressive but not incendiary

In the tradition of a true-blue ensemble, the initial scenes are all about hero introductions. Our men on the ground are the aforementioned Fateh Singh Kaler (Sunny Deol) and Hoshiar Singh (Varun Dhawan). Commanding the sky is Air Force officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon (Diljit Dosanjh) while navigating the waters is Navy officer Mahendra Rawat (Ahan Shetty). A flashback, triggered by Hoshiar nostalgically looking at a sepia-toned photo, informs us that he, Nirmaljit and Mahendra all trained together at the defense academy, under the commandership of Fateh. The academy sequences provide a much-needed softness and nuance to an otherwise textbook war film. The friendly competitiveness between Varun’s Hoshiar and Diljit’s Nirmaljit makes for an entertaining watch. Director Anurag Singh and writer Sumit Arora also take duly-needed time to flesh out the backstory of each soldier. Fateh lost a young son to the 1965 war, Hoshiar is an orphan whose wife is expecting, Nirmaljit is newly-married while Mahendra is father to a young daughter. The at-home scenes are not merely glossed over, hence the outcome of each soldier’s fate in the war obtains gravity.