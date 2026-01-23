Baby Girl Movie Review: An emotional thriller with little to hold on to

Nivin, despite a recent uptick with Sarvam Maya, looks oddly detached here. Sanal seems designed as an echo of Sreenivasan’s character in Traffic, an ordinary man driven by conscience. But Sanal often feels like he has been inserted into the story rather than grown within it. He disappears for long stretches and then returns when the plot needs him. Even scenes meant to underline his moral drive struggle to land, weighed down by overwrought dialogue. The police angle does not help matters either. Rakesh (Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan) is meant to be a sincere officer battling pressure from all sides, much like Anoop Menon’s role in Traffic. Instead, Abhimanyu's performance feels stiff and emotionally flat, with his monotonous voice modulation adding to the woes. The depiction of policing, too, often slips into something close to caricature, making it hard to take the investigation seriously.