Landlord Movie Review: A rooted and rustic portrayal of a fight for self respect

In Indian villages, land is more than soil. It holds memory, lineage, authority, and fear. It decides who can speak, who must obey, and who remains invisible. Why do laborers believe that ownership is a story they cannot tell? How does dignity become conditional, judged not by effort but by birth? Landlord, set in 1980s Kolar, immerses us in a village where laws exist on paper while customs dictate lives. Fields are inherited, disputes are settled in panchayats that prioritise prestige over people, and suppressed anger eventually erupts. Jadeshaa K Hampi’s rustic drama film does not glorify rebellion. It confronts the hard truth of power and questions why respect and rights are privileges of the few.