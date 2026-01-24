Cult Movie Review: A fresh breeze through the familiar story of love and heartbreak

Malaika Vasupal brings youthful charm to her village character while also showcasing emotional depth beneath the banter. Their chemistry shines through in small gestures, hesitant kisses, and lingering glances, evoking nostalgia for a time when love felt awkward and unguarded before ambition and insecurity complicated it. Here it is where Kishan Bilagali makes a brief appearance as antagonist.



Rachita Ram merges vulnerability and strength as Ithi, capturing the exhaustion of a woman battling many emotional struggles on her own. Her performance stands out as one of the film’s quiet strengths, grounding the melodrama in real experiences.



Cult also brings up important social issues: how bold women face quick and harsh judgment, how trauma is overlooked, and how parental expectations shape emotional decisions. Ithi’s past isn’t just a romantic subplot; it comments on how easily society dismisses women’s suffering. Geetha’s choices spark moral debates about whether she is right or wrong for prioritising stability at her age.



At its core, the film raises uneasy questions about love and survival. Are feelings sufficient in a world focused on stability and ambition? Who is allowed to express their pain openly, while others are taught to endure? However, it doesn’t provide answers. It continuously circles these questions, sometimes contradicting itself, just like its main character. This emotional fluctuation becomes both its identity and its challenge.