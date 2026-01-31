Mardaani 3 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji’s cop-thriller is strictly serviceable

For most of its runtime, Mardaani 3, in line with the features of the franchise, stays a pacy procedural. I enjoyed the bits where the traditional plot points were flipped like cops managing to trace a call even though the criminal hung up too quickly. The kidnapped girls, all of them pre-adolescent, are being injected with something which results in them being either “positive” or “negative” but we don’t know for what and this central mystery keeps you hooked. Shivani’s investigation progresses like a roller-coaster ride with enough thrilling turns. Expect some over-the-phone dialogue-baazi between the heroine and the villainess, evil side grins by backstabbing characters and Shivani solving the case not before she gets suspended. The first major plot-twist, when it comes, is as unprecedented as a jump scare but soon, the film starts gloating in its smartness and runs out of both steam and ideas.