Amruthaanjan Movie Review: Mischief, mayhem, and modern love in a hilarious brew

Jagan Rai Mohan (Sudhakar Gowda) is the embodiment of mischief. As a schoolboy, he cheekily tells his teacher, “If you pass, you become the boss; if you fail, you become Bill Gates.” This early scene establishes his rebellious relationship with authority. As he grows, he carries his playful spirit from classrooms to college. Jagan’s unpredictability drives the film, turning even an ordinary event into a rib-tickling moment.

Gowrav Shetty, often addressed as appaji, shines with some of the film’s best moments, playing a man earnest at work but a boozehound. His domestic antics, hiding a scotch bottle, soaking a toothbrush in beer, or trying to stay sober while using a self-made 'alcohol meter' monitored by his wife (Shree Bhavya), turn into running gags. One memorable scene features an oath witnessed by his mother-in-law: if he quits drinking, his wife must give up her makeup routine. These moments elevate everyday marriage discussions into exaggerated and side-splitting comedy.