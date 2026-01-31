Valavaara Movie Review: Living inside a child’s unequal world

Kundeshi (Master Vedic Kaushal), the elder of two brothers, becomes the film’s point of alignment. He insists on being called by the name his mother uses, rather than his given one, a small but telling assertion of agency. He is watchful, quietly resentful, and deeply attached to his mother. His younger brother, Kosudi (Master Shayan), enjoys an ease of affection with the father that Kundeshi never receives. The film does not dramatise this through confrontations or dialogue-heavy scenes. Instead, it partiality reveals itself in repetition, in who is teased, who is defended, and who is heard.