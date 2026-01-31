Vikalpa Movie Review: The long shadow of childhood fear

It is a rarity to witness thrillers that appeal to the intellect and do not use jump scares as a crutch. Vikalpa is that rare film. It starts with a haunting childhood memory. A young boy is surprised by a Yakshagana artist, which sets the tone for the psychological tension throughout the movie. Pruthvi, played by Pruthviraj Patil, returns to the city as a corporate leader. Buried trauma and hallucinations come back to haunt him. The film delves into fear and unresolved trauma that hinders a peaceful life. The premise is intriguing, but the story occasionally struggles to keep up its pace.



Pruthviraj Patil carries the film with a calm and measured performance. As the actor, director, and writer, he believes in and benefits from small gestures and silence. Samudhyata, played by Nagashree Hebbar, brings a sense of calm and stability to balance Pruthvi’s growing anxiety. Meanwhile, Swaroop, Pooja, and the playful Bomma, played by Ganapathi Hegde Vaddinagadde, offer moments of lightness that don’t break the tension. The bond between mother and son grows dense with the Yakshagana artist, who anchors the emotional core. Some subplots, such as the astrologer visit and minor comic relief, disrupt the story’s flow.