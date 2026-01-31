Vikalpa Movie Review: The long shadow of childhood fear
Vikalpa(2.5 / 5)
It is a rarity to witness thrillers that appeal to the intellect and do not use jump scares as a crutch. Vikalpa is that rare film. It starts with a haunting childhood memory. A young boy is surprised by a Yakshagana artist, which sets the tone for the psychological tension throughout the movie. Pruthvi, played by Pruthviraj Patil, returns to the city as a corporate leader. Buried trauma and hallucinations come back to haunt him. The film delves into fear and unresolved trauma that hinders a peaceful life. The premise is intriguing, but the story occasionally struggles to keep up its pace.
Pruthviraj Patil carries the film with a calm and measured performance. As the actor, director, and writer, he believes in and benefits from small gestures and silence. Samudhyata, played by Nagashree Hebbar, brings a sense of calm and stability to balance Pruthvi’s growing anxiety. Meanwhile, Swaroop, Pooja, and the playful Bomma, played by Ganapathi Hegde Vaddinagadde, offer moments of lightness that don’t break the tension. The bond between mother and son grows dense with the Yakshagana artist, who anchors the emotional core. Some subplots, such as the astrologer visit and minor comic relief, disrupt the story’s flow.
Cast: Pruthviraj Patil, Nagashree Hebbar, Ganapati Hegde Vaddinagade, and Gode Narayana Hegde
Director: Pruthviraj Patil
The technical elements largely support the film’s psychological mood. Abhiram Gowda’s cinematography contrasts the chaos of the city with the calm of the countryside, visually reflecting Pruthvi’s inner turmoil. Samvatsara’s score builds tension and emotion without overpowering the narrative. Songs like ‘Amma Neene Ella’ and the Yakshagana-inspired ‘Neelagaganadolu’ set the mood. Subtle sound design, including footsteps and rustling leaves, adds depth to the narration. The pacing sometimes feels off. Flashbacks and hallucinations, while atmospheric, slow the plot down, and some suspenseful moments extend without a satisfying conclusion.
The story unfolds slowly. Humour, romance, and family dynamics provide balance, but the climax, which ties up psychological threads, feels predictable. The dialogue has a poetic rhythm, but the film sometimes favours mood over clear narrative, leaving certain story points underdeveloped.
Vikalpa does not grab attention through ostentatiousness. Its strength lies in the performances, atmosphere, and careful observation. However, uneven pacing, loosely connected subplots, and some predictable moments hold it back from fully achieving its potential as a tight psychological thriller. The film stays in your mind more for its mood than for its suspense.