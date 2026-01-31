Gandhi Talks Movie Review: Simplistic, unsubtle, but charming

Gandhi Talks is replete with such short bursts of moral didacticism. It starts off with charming simplicity, poetic indulgence in its silent format, but what you ultimately remember is its overwhelming lack of subtlety. The most exciting part of a silent film in the modern era is its self-imposed restraint. As they say, the more restrictions you have, the more creative you become. As the story unfolds, along with the meditative calmness of the film’s format, we are also excited to see how the film will surpass the absence of dialogue. Gandhi Talks leverages its inherently exciting aspect with mixed results. The quiet glances between the lovers, brimming with affection; a look of muted rage at having failed to provide for family; the sombre thousand-yard stare of a man trying to lose himself in alcohol; and that total surrender to basal urges when the thief robbing a rich man’s house stops in his tracks at the sight of the fridge and indulges himself in food. These intimate human moments are elevated by the absence of dialogue. One of the best examples of this is the scene where Vijay Sethupathi’s Mahadev, desperate for money, takes up the gig of a living statue (of Lord Krishna) at a wedding function. Children throw food at his face and run away, and yet, Mahadev does not break character. He remains still, fighting back tears until Arvind Swamy’s Boseman steps in to wipe his face as the crowd applauds. The haunting implication is that if you are poor, your dignity will be stripped away, and the only way to hold some of it back is through silent acceptance. These are the moments the film excels in. However, there are other scenes where Gandhi Talks struggles with its impatience to communicate. A picture is worth a thousand words, they say, but what if the picture is just a wall of text? Instead of finding creative ways, the film resorts to text messages, corny newspaper headlines, hoardings with slogans, and written notes to convey what it wants, thereby letting go of the very thing that makes it special. These are forgivable until the moment when Vijay Sethupathi’s Mahadev writes out a flowchart to his girlfriend (Aditi Rao Hydari) explaining why he is finally resorting to robbery.