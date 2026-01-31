Karuppu Pulsar Movie Review: Fuelled by follies

Premised on vengeance, the writing should have been inventive on how the bike switches hands. Spoiler Alert - if you consider this a spoiler - the bike that can single-handedly kill people was at the antagonist's place all the time before killing someone and weirdly sending someone into a coma, and finally reaching Dasaratha Raja. The film could have ended straightaway with Selvam getting mauled by it. But like the other victims, the bike and the film had to torment the audience members for an exhausting 114 minutes. Yes, exhausting with just a runtime of 114 minutes. It would have also been a lot easier on us if there were helpings of humour in this space of Dasaratha Raja getting a Pulsar discarding his TVS Champ. No, Murali G Krish is not done putting us through hell already with his tacky plot and characters. The torturous film gets hard to sit through with a punishing humour track courtesy of Mansoor Ali Khan's Kaveri and Prankster Rahul's Hariharan. With lines like ‘Periya Hayabusa, Poda Aaya’ and ‘Unakku Thuppa Dhaan Theriyum, Enakku Kudichitu Vaandhiye Edukka Therium,’ it is a choice between hell and high water in us choosing between the main conflict and the comedy track.