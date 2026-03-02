Hayagrriva Movie Review: A concept-first thriller with a mythic edge
Hayagrriva(3 / 5)
Hayagrriva opens with an idea that instantly creates curiosity. The film follows a medical mafia working in a slightly futuristic world instead of a familiar crime setting. Drawing from mythological images that combine human and animal forms, the film builds tension around disturbing murders that wipe out personal identity. The writing tries to do something different, using mythology as the base for a science-driven thriller. Framed as a twist-filled investigation, the story first explains the meaning of the title before moving into a chilling hunt for the person behind the crimes.
Debutant director Raghukumar OR places the narrative around Arjun (Dhanveerrah), a young officer facing his first major case. His introduction through a title track highlights his physical strength and discipline, yet the film keeps him grounded as a cop focused on procedure. The tension rises as shocking discoveries emerge, surgically altered bodies left in locations without surveillance, moments that both surprise and deepen the film’s dark mood.
Director: Raghukumar OR
Cast: Dhanveerrah, Sanjana Anand, Suneel Rao, Gilli Nata, Sadhu Kokila and Ashwin Haasan
As the case widens, the narrative moves from a procedural tone into a psychological space. Missing-person reports from across Karnataka increase the scale of the mystery, making identification difficult and adding unease. The symbolic nature of the bodies reflect mythological ideas, hinting that the killer acts out of belief rather than impulse. Alongside the investigation is a track involving Dr Aishwarya (Sanjana Anand), married to Arjun. Whether she becomes the prey, or helps to give an end to this crime, keeps us hooked.
Dhanveerrah handles the police role with sincerity, while Dr Aishwarya (Sanjana Anand) adds emotional and intellectual balance to the narrative. Suneel Rao turns out to be a pleasant surprise, adding a distinct energy. Ashwin Hassan acts as an effective companion to the audience through the investigation. Support from Ashwini Gowda, Gilli Nata, and Sadhu Kokila keeps the ensemble lively while adding lighter moments where needed.
The film’s key strength lies in its premise: a medical-mafia angle connected to mythological imagery. The first half sustains the mystery, while the latter half focuses more on the psychology behind the crimes. Writer Chethan Sid and director Raghukumar tie the title meaningfully to a character’s perspective, giving the reveal emotional weight.
Technically, the film uses a restrained visual approach. Low-lit crime scenes maintain a sense of isolation, and important reveals unfold at a calm pace. This measured rhythm may feel slow to some, but it suits the reflective tone the film aims for.
By the final stretch, the film moves beyond a simple whodunit and begins exploring ideological obsession. The killer’s ideology and Arjun’s determination mirror each other in subtle ways.
What may stay with viewers is not the brutality but the questions the story raises about identity, belief, and the thin line between innovation and arrogance. Hayagrriva presents its ideas with confidence, leaving space for the audience to decide how deeply they connect with them. That openness becomes part of the overall experience, elevating the mystery into a topic to ponder.