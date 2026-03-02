Hayagrriva Movie Review: A concept-first thriller with a mythic edge

Hayagrriva opens with an idea that instantly creates curiosity. The film follows a medical mafia working in a slightly futuristic world instead of a familiar crime setting. Drawing from mythological images that combine human and animal forms, the film builds tension around disturbing murders that wipe out personal identity. The writing tries to do something different, using mythology as the base for a science-driven thriller. Framed as a twist-filled investigation, the story first explains the meaning of the title before moving into a chilling hunt for the person behind the crimes.