Shesha 2016 movie review: An unnerving police thriller with an unsettling ending

Police stories usually follow a familiar path. Officers pursue criminals, and the story ends once the culprit is caught. Shesha 2016 tries to change that. Instead of a simple chase, the film places the police in a situation where they must face questions about their past actions.



Directed by Pradeep Arsikere, the story unfolds mainly over one night. A police station serves as the central setting where tension builds slowly. A mysterious caller contacts the station seeking answers about several incidents involving the department. His conversation includes coded references to a ‘raja’ and ‘senadhipathi’, which roughly mean ‘king’ and ‘commander’. His calm yet firm voice conceals a calculated intent. With each question he poses, the officers realise that the past they thought was behind them might not be as silent as they believed.



At the heart of the story is Dasa, played by John Kaippallil. He, along with his team, Anthony (Pramod Shetty) and Geetha (Archana Kottige), begins to piece together fragments of a case that won’t stay buried. The first shock comes when the officers discover that Anthony’s body has been found near the Kudimale forest. They find the head, but the body is missing. Another blow follows with Geetha’s fate, turning the investigation into something even more disturbing.



The caller continues his unnerving conversation with the station, referencing old incidents. He brings up a rape and murder case that once shocked the town, as well as a sportsman who was allegedly framed for a crime and later took his own life. Other files seem to connect people within the department itself. Gradually, suspicion begins to stir within the station.