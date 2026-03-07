Shesha 2016 movie review: An unnerving police thriller with an unsettling ending
Shesha (2.5 / 5)
Police stories usually follow a familiar path. Officers pursue criminals, and the story ends once the culprit is caught. Shesha 2016 tries to change that. Instead of a simple chase, the film places the police in a situation where they must face questions about their past actions.
Directed by Pradeep Arsikere, the story unfolds mainly over one night. A police station serves as the central setting where tension builds slowly. A mysterious caller contacts the station seeking answers about several incidents involving the department. His conversation includes coded references to a ‘raja’ and ‘senadhipathi’, which roughly mean ‘king’ and ‘commander’. His calm yet firm voice conceals a calculated intent. With each question he poses, the officers realise that the past they thought was behind them might not be as silent as they believed.
At the heart of the story is Dasa, played by John Kaippallil. He, along with his team, Anthony (Pramod Shetty) and Geetha (Archana Kottige), begins to piece together fragments of a case that won’t stay buried. The first shock comes when the officers discover that Anthony’s body has been found near the Kudimale forest. They find the head, but the body is missing. Another blow follows with Geetha’s fate, turning the investigation into something even more disturbing.
The caller continues his unnerving conversation with the station, referencing old incidents. He brings up a rape and murder case that once shocked the town, as well as a sportsman who was allegedly framed for a crime and later took his own life. Other files seem to connect people within the department itself. Gradually, suspicion begins to stir within the station.
Director:Pradeep Arsikere
Cast: Pramod Shetty, John Kaippallil, Archana Kottige, Dain Davis, Devaraj, Sidhartha Siva, Sreejith Ravi, and K S Sridhar
The film also introduces Suri (Yash Shetty), a man who once worked with tribal communities but later had conflicts with the police. Rumoured to have died in an encounter months earlier, his story adds another thread to the past that the officers must revisit.
Several characters move through this tense night, including Dain Davis, Siddharth Madhyamika, Siddhartha Siva, Sreejith Ravi, and Sridhar KS. Each character appears as the puzzle expands. Veteran actor Devaraj makes a brief appearance, hinting at a resolution to the unfolding drama. Yet the film keeps its questions open. Who is the real culprit? Is this a case of revenge against the police, or are the police confronting their own wrongdoing? The ending feels abrupt, leaving viewers to wonder who truly received justice.
One of the film’s key ideas lies in its title. Shesha means “what remains” or “what is left behind.” The film suggests that actions always have consequences. A case file might be closed, but traces may linger in the system, ready to resurface. The night inside the station reminds us that the past rarely stays buried.
However, the storytelling often feels cluttered. The film juggles multiple characters, timelines, and references to earlier incidents. While the premise holds suspense and offers a few tense moments, the narrative sometimes loses focus, and the tension doesn’t escalate as strongly as it could.
The performances provide some consistency. With many actors in the cast, even minor roles become significant to the plot. John Kaippallil as Dasa has ample screen time and carries the role with quiet restraint as the pressure inside the station increases.
Shesha 2016 circles back to a stark idea. A crime remains a crime, whether it is the act itself or falsely accusing an innocent person. The film highlights how buried choices within a police station resurface years later, demanding answers. What unfolds throughout the night is not just an investigation; it is also a crisis of conscience that evolves into a fight for survival. The film leaves us with a thought that lingers. In society, almost everything can have a substitute — a school, a hospital, or an office. But not the police. When the system meant to protect starts to question itself, the fear runs deeper. This police thriller, which explores guilt within the uniform, concludes on an unsettling note.