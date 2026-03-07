Kadhal Reset Repeat Movie Review: Audaciously flippant writing overpowers everything else

At the outset, the film is about Siddharth (Madumkesh) taking care of his childhood love Aditi (Jiya Shankar), who suffers from a form of amnesia that resets her memories after every day, which means he has to keep reminding every day that he is her boy friend and that he is taking care of her in an isolated cabin in the outskirts of Scotland. It sounds like a sweet premise until they quickly reveal that he was never her boyfriend, and to make matters worse, he has been following her since they were both kids, but never once confessed his feelings or even went up to her to say hello. This is probably the rose-tinted idealised version of what an incel stalker believes they are doing, swearing by their “true love,” which is supposedly pure because, even though they followed their love around, they always maintained a respectful distance. And no matter how many justifications the film throws at you, like Aditi’s boyfriend cheating on her or that her father being controlling, or her stepmother being rude, none of it makes Siddharth or his choices look appealing. It doesn’t help that newcomer Madumkesh delivers an extremely muted performance, side-eyeing Aditi and barely reacting to things around him. It is also painfully apparent that he is given the least amount of dialogue and is kept off-camera as much as possible. Even when he is talking, the camera anxiously cuts away to others' reactions every chance it gets. Jiya Shankar, on the other hand, tries her best to save the film, playing the ever-confused damsel in distress, Aditi. But the actor can hardly stop her character from making smooth-brained choices like believing someone she barely knows over her boyfriend and father.