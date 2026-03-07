Mustafa Mustafa Movie Review: A fun premise and a flimsy screenplay make poor friends

Mustafa Mustafa looks dated, not just because of the excessive referencing of old trends. This, at least, is dated by two or three years. This aspect becomes unforgivable when the film reintroduces ideas such as expressing shock over women consuming liquor or porn and scorn over their sexual curiosity. This, perhaps, is where the makers miss the mark by a mile. While the film has a 'trendy and youthful' colour palette and its characters throw 'trending' lines, it has a mindset and sensibilities stuck decades ago. If the writer/director feels romanticisation or glorification of these habits would be seen as a sign of encouragement, they just need to understand that it works just the same for both genders. The worst part, however, is the very setup to turn this bar scene into an exposition of the protagonist's life reeked of artificiality. Such dated concepts are a sample of how little thought has gone into the writing of the whole film.