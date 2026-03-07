Oh Butterfly Movie Review: A claustrophobic drama about choices and consequences
Oh Butterfly(3 / 5)
Oh Butterfly Movie Review:
There has been at least one moment in all our lives when a lingering thought creeps in: “What if I had done things differently?” It usually arrives after something doesn’t go the way we planned, haunting us because there is never a real answer to that question. Sometimes, we even end up blaming ourselves for certain circumstances, allowing that blame to slowly harden into guilt and occupy a cozy space in our conscience, dropping not-so-gentle reminders of it every now and then. While most of us merely dwell on these possibilities, director Vijay Ranganathan takes the thought further in Oh Butterfly, exploring guilt, purpose, ego and the weight of our choices. Set largely within a 30-hour window inside a guest house in the Kurinji hills, the film creates a sense of claustrophobia, drawing us into uncomfortable truths and keeping us intrigued, even as it occasionally tests our patience.
Cast: Nivedhithaa Sathish, Ciby, Attul, Nasser
Director: Vijay Ranganathan
A film with just six people playing prominent roles, Oh Butterfly is mostly about the tension shared by Gouri (Nivedhithaa Sathish), Arjun (Attul) and Surya (Ciby). Gouri and Arjun are a married couple who visit their guest house in Kurinji hills hoping for a breather, but are surprised by the arrival of Surya, Gouri's ex, a fact unbeknownst to Arjun who only recognises him as his college mate. This starts the action of a film, where the camera, for the most part, is restricted within the threshold of the four walls, but manages to make our stomachs churn, nonetheless.
Right at the outset, the film establishes that the story will inevitably end with a character’s death, while also signalling that it is a deep dive into the psyche of someone consumed by guilt. We learn early on that Gouri suffers from a post-traumatic condition, later revealed to be Harm OCD, which causes her to imagine every scenario ending with her fatally harming the person in front of her. Gradually, the film begins to unpack the trauma that triggered this condition through a flashback unfolding over the course of a day and a few hours. From that point on, we are confined to the glass guest house along with the three protagonists, waiting for the consequences of the truth to surface, just as they do.
For a film that is driven mostly by increasingly anxiety-inducing conversations, Oh Butterfly brings us to the edge of our seats, with our hearts oscillating between intrigue and impatience. As we are let in on parts of the truth fairly early, we wait for the ball to drop. The longer that moment takes, some of the conversations begin to feel stretched. The makers seem aware of this potential monotony and use music as a device to jolt us back into the moment. The score does not simply fill the silence; it is deliberately composed and placed to make our hearts skip a beat, at times even sending an adrenaline rush that gives the suspense a slightly guilty, almost cheap thrill.
For a film that tackles the idea of the butterfly effect, there are one too many metaphors, including that of the winged insect. Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s Love In The Time Of Cholera is almost a character in the film, and it is not a coincidence that the book also focuses on a complicated love triangle. A butterfly, named Jebamani by Nasser's Sagayam, is a quiet non-human presence that simply flutters about while hinting at the workings of fate. The camera also focuses, from time to time, on the Tibetan Buddhist Wheel of Life, subtly invoking the philosophy of samsara—of birth, death, and rebirth. Together, these symbols repeatedly circle the film’s themes, sometimes enriching them and sometimes feeling a touch too on the nose.
Towards the end, the film leaves us with an important reflection on fate, while also allowing us the space to take it or leave it. To arrive at this point, the makers build three distinct characters, two of whom represent different shades of masculinity. Attul plays Arjun as the seemingly “good man,” though, as Surya points out, his latent misogyny surfaces once the truth comes out in the open. In contrast, Ciby’s Surya comes across as the easygoing, happy-go-lucky type who rarely pauses to think about consequences and often pretends that nothing truly affects him. Caught between these two strong masculine presences is Gouri, played with restraint and conviction by Nivedhithaa Sathish, through whom the film gently nudges us to confront—and perhaps unlearn—the patterns created by trauma.
Ultimately, Oh Butterfly is less interested in the spectacle of its twists than in the quiet weight of the choices that lead to them. Through Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli's Ranjani, Vijay Ranganathan tells us how sometimes we tell ourselves fragile stories to live with our guilt, with our ego allowing us to believe that we indeed have the ability to affect something. It may circle its ideas a little too insistently at times, but when the dust settles, the film leaves behind a lingering thought, much like the one it begins with, about whether our lives are shaped by fate or by the smallest, almost invisible decisions we make along the way.