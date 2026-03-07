Oh Butterfly Movie Review: A claustrophobic drama about choices and consequences

Right at the outset, the film establishes that the story will inevitably end with a character’s death, while also signalling that it is a deep dive into the psyche of someone consumed by guilt. We learn early on that Gouri suffers from a post-traumatic condition, later revealed to be Harm OCD, which causes her to imagine every scenario ending with her fatally harming the person in front of her. Gradually, the film begins to unpack the trauma that triggered this condition through a flashback unfolding over the course of a day and a few hours. From that point on, we are confined to the glass guest house along with the three protagonists, waiting for the consequences of the truth to surface, just as they do.



For a film that is driven mostly by increasingly anxiety-inducing conversations, Oh Butterfly brings us to the edge of our seats, with our hearts oscillating between intrigue and impatience. As we are let in on parts of the truth fairly early, we wait for the ball to drop. The longer that moment takes, some of the conversations begin to feel stretched. The makers seem aware of this potential monotony and use music as a device to jolt us back into the moment. The score does not simply fill the silence; it is deliberately composed and placed to make our hearts skip a beat, at times even sending an adrenaline rush that gives the suspense a slightly guilty, almost cheap thrill.