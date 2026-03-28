Muthu Engira Kaattaan Review: A pearl that gets lost amidst predictabilities

When the series inquires deeper into Muthu's life in Kerala, the writing meanders. Things start getting outrageously plastic, and the story gets buried under its own weight. There is a visible struggle on the part of the makers to establish a convincing connection between the ambitious narrative leaps it took during the initial episodes. As the enigma fatigue sets in, the series gets increasingly convoluted. Then the narrative relies on just a couple of stunt sequences and totally soulless romantic tracks in two time periods involving Muthu, Meena, and Sindhu (Kalaivani). What adds to their soullessness is the abrupt end given to them. Sprinklings of humour present themselves with Sidharthan speaking in English to elderly women, something which we saw him do with a lot more elan in the recent Thaai Kizhavi. But on the downside, when he seriously speaks in English to other officers, it is inadvertently funny.