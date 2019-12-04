Home Entertainment Tamil

Meena to join Rajinikanth's next film 'Thalaivar 168'?

Meena will be reuniting with Rajinikanth after two decades, they had earlier worked together in films such as 'Yajaman', 'Muthu' and 'Veera'.

Published: 04th December 2019

Actress Meena (L)and Superstar Rajinikanth (R)

Actress Meena (L)and Superstar Rajinikanth (R) (Photo | Facebook, Twitter)

CHENNAI: After actor-comedian Soori, Meena has joined the wagon of Rajinikanth's upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film which will be directed by Siva and produced by Sun Pictures. Meena has been signed as one of the leading ladies opposite Rajnikanth.

The movie is being currently dubbed as 'Thalaivar 168', this project will mark the maiden collaboration between Rajinikanth and Siva. Sun Pictures had bankrolled Rajini's last film 'Petta' and his 2010 sci-fi hit 'Enthiran'. The new film will mark their third collaboration with the superstar.

An official announcement from the makers regarding Meena’s casting in the project has not been announced yet. She will be reuniting with Rajinikanth after two decades. Previously they had worked together in films such as 'Yajaman', 'Muthu' and 'Veera'.

Meena, who was the reigning star of the 90s and early 2000, has worked opposite almost all leading southern stars. She was last seen in Telugu film 'Saakshyam', in which she played actor Bellamkonda Srinivas’s mother.

Meena is currently waiting for the release of Tamil web series 'Karoline Kamakshi' produced by Zee 5, the show airs from Thursday. She plays the role of a housewife-cum-secret agent in the web series.

Talking to reporters in Chennai on Tuesday about Karoline Kamakshi, Meena hinted about her next project with Rajinikanth. “There’s something exciting in the pipeline. It’s a really big project and I’m not allowed to speak about it yet. I’m eagerly looking forward to the official announcement,” Meena said.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently awaiting the release of his next film 'Darbar', which has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, sees the 68-year-old star return to playing a cop after 25 years.

The first look poster of Darbar was released a few months ago. IThe film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu and Hindi, also stars Suniel Shetty as the prime antagonist. Actor Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu play crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander has composed music, Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera. The first single from 'Darbar' titled 'Chumma Kizhi' was released on last week and has garnered 15 million views on YouTube, tweeted the film's music composer.

