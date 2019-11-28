Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Soori joins Rajini-Siva upcoming film 'Thalaivar 168'

This will mark Soori's first collaboration with Rajinikanth. He was recently seen in the film 'Namma Veetu Pillai'.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil actor Soori

Tamil actor-comedian Soori

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: After the recent development that 'Viswasam' music composer D Imman was on board for filmmaker Siva and Rajinikanth's next after Darbar, 'Thalaivar 168', Sun Pictures announced on their Twitter handle today that 'Vedalam' actor and comedian Soori has joined the cast of 'Viswasam'.

This will mark Soori's first collaboration with Rajinikanth. He was recently seen in the film 'Namma Veetu Pillai'. The star has also signed a project with director Vettri Maaran, who is basking in the success of his recent movie 'Asuran'.

Sun Pictures had bankrolled Rajini's last film Petta and his 2010 sci-fi hit Enthiran. The new film will mark their third collaboration with the superstar.

ALSO READ: Rajini fans can't keep calm as Darbar's first song 'Chumma Kizhi' out

The first single from Superstar Rajinikanth’s next Murugadoss film 'Darbar' titled 'Chumma Kizhi' was released on Wednesday evening and has already garnered 8 million views on YouTube.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Viswasam Rajinikanth Darbar Thalaivar 168 Sun Picture Director Siva Soori
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp