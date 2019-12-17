Home Entertainment Tamil

I don't see any progress in my acting: Rajinikanth

He announced his entry into politics on December 31, 2017, and confirmed his intention to contest in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections in all 234 constituencies.

Published: 17th December 2019 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'.

A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Rajinikanth says he doesn't see any progress in his acting, adding that the more you work, the more confident you get.

"I don't see any progress in my acting. In the beginning of our career, we all feel a little shy and nervous but as you work more, it increases your confidence. I think acting mainly depends on the director and how he extracts acting from an actor," said the veteran actor, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Darbar", which he attended with co-actors Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar, the film's director AR Murugadoss, cinematographer Santosh Sivan, composer Anirudh Ravichander and singer Armaan Malik.

WATCH: 'Darbar' trailer - Rajinikanth returns to the big screen as a badass cop

Rajinikanth, who has featured in 160 films in a 45-year career added: "I also feel that reacting to a situation or your co-actors' dialogues is what acting is about. Some actors are natural, and some are spontaneous. I don't see any change in my acting when I look back at my career," he added.

The 69-year-old Tamil superstar enjoys global popularity. Who does he look up to in his life? "I have said this many times. It is Amitabh Bachchan. He is my inspiration. He inspires me not only in front of the camera but off-screen, too," replied Rajinikanth.

Asked what his fond memories of working with Big B are, he replied: "There are many moments. He loves me. A few years back in Chennai, he told me, 'after turning 60, you should be careful of three things: Do exercise regularly, be busy and do whatever you want without bothering about what people say. The third thing he told me is, 'don't enter politics'."

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth wants to play transgender role

Rajinikanth added: "I have followed his first two advices but the third thing, I couldn't follow because of the circumstances. So, I have learnt so many things from him. People say I do comedy and other characters very well but I have learnt it from Amitji."

He announced his entry into politics on December 31, 2017 and confirmed his intention to contest in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections in all 234 constituencies.

The Rajinikanth-Nayanthara starrer "Darbar" is scheduled to release on January 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Darbar Rajinikanth trailer
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp