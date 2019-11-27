Rangoli Chandel defends sister Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi look

By Express News Service

Rangoli Chandel has hit out at trolls criticising Kangana Ranaut’s look from Thalaivi. Directed by Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The film’s first-look poster and teaser was released on November 23 and featured Kangana in two different looks: as a young film star in the 1960s and as a prominent politician in 1991. Kangana’s prosthetics for the latter are created by Hollywood make-up artist Jason Collins.



Retweeting a collage of the real Jayalalithaa and Kangana’s look, Rangoli wrote, “Anyone who has got eyes can see the brilliance of prosthetic work baki samosa gang is there jo din ko raat aur raat ko din kehte hain, they are inconsequential. (Samosa gang, here, refers to memes and tweets calling Kangana a potato).



Thalaivi, which stars Arvind Swami in the role of MGR, is set to release in multiple languages. It is produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri.