Jersey, Kaithi, Trance are among six films slated to screen at International Indian Film Festival Toronto

Of the four feature-length films that will be screened at International Indian Film Festival Toronto (IIFFT) 2020, three of them are from south India.

Malayalam psychological drama Trance, Tamil action-thriller Kaithi, Telugu sports drama Jersey and Hindi biographical-drama Super 30 have been selected and will be screened at IIFFT.

Apart from these, the short film 'Padmavyuha' and documentary film 'Batch of 2020' have also made it to

the list as well.

The 2019 Telugu film 'Jersey' starring actor Nani is being remade in Hindi. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be reprising the role of cricketer Arjun.

Nani, who played the lead in Jersey, shared Sithara Entertainments' tweet and expressed his joy with a smiley. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the sports film was a superhit back when it was released in 2019.

Tamil film 'Kaithi' is an action-thriller and revolves around an ex-convict (played by actor Karthi) on the quest to meet his daughter after leaving prison. But things take a detour due to a well-orchestrated drug raid.

The Mollywood film 'Trance', starring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya in the lead roles, was 2020's highly anticipated film in the initial months. The psychological-drama driected by Anwar Rasheed was also praised for its brilliant soundtrack.

Set to begin from August 9, the International Indian Film Festival Toronto will go on till August 15.

The IIFFT is a not-for-profit cultural organization which holds screenings to promote Indian films in North America.

