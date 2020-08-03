STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Jersey, Kaithi, Trance are among six films slated to screen at International Indian Film Festival Toronto

Malayalam psychological drama Trance, Tamil action-thriller Kaithi, Telugu sports-drama Jersey and Hindi biographical-drama Super 30 have been selected and will be screened at IIFFT 2020.

Published: 03rd August 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Nani in film Jersey (L) and actor Karthi in film Kaithi (R)

Nani in film Jersey (L) and actor Karthi in film Kaithi (R)

By Online Desk

Of the four feature-length films that will be screened at International Indian Film Festival Toronto (IIFFT) 2020, three of them are from south India.

Malayalam psychological drama Trance, Tamil action-thriller Kaithi, Telugu sports drama Jersey and Hindi biographical-drama Super 30 have been selected and will be screened at IIFFT.

Apart from these, the short film 'Padmavyuha' and documentary film 'Batch of 2020' have also made it to 
the list as well.

The 2019 Telugu film 'Jersey' starring actor Nani is being remade in Hindi. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be reprising the role of cricketer Arjun.

Nani, who played the lead in Jersey, shared Sithara Entertainments' tweet and expressed his joy with a smiley. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the sports film was a superhit back when it was released in 2019.

Tamil film 'Kaithi' is an action-thriller and revolves around an ex-convict (played by actor Karthi) on the quest to meet his daughter after leaving prison. But things take a detour due to a well-orchestrated drug raid.

The Mollywood film 'Trance', starring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya in the lead roles, was 2020's highly anticipated film in the initial months. The psychological-drama driected by Anwar Rasheed was also praised for its brilliant soundtrack.

Set to begin from August 9, the International Indian Film Festival Toronto will go on till August 15.

The IIFFT is a not-for-profit cultural organization which holds screenings to promote Indian films in North America.

(Click here to see the full list)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
International Indian Film Festival Toronto Jersey Kaithi Trance
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp