#Thalapathy65: Actor Vijay's next to be directed by 'Kolamaavu Kokila' fame Nelson

Earlier, many rumours suggested that the actor will be teaming up with A R Murugadoss for the fourth time or 'Soorarai Pottru' director Sudha Kongara.

Published: 10th December 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay

Actor Vijay (Photo | Screenshot)

By Online Desk

Surprising fans and rumour mongers alike, actor Vijay's next project is slated to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will be produced by Sun Pictures.

The news was announced on Twitter by Sun Pictures with a video featuring producer Kalanithi Maran, 'Thalapathi' Vijay, and director Nelson.

Earlier, many rumours suggested that the actor will be teaming up with A R Murugadoss for the fourth time or 'Soorarai Pottru' director Sudha Kongara. 

The movie is tentatively titled 'Thalapathy65' for which Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar's first film, a black comedy/crime thriller 'Kolamaavu Kokila' with Nayanthara in the lead, was a runaway hit achieving commercial success and rave reviews.

Recently, Twitter announced Vijay's selfie with fans after I-T raid, posted in February, as the most retweeted tweet of 2020.

His fans are waiting for his next film 'Master' to release. Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, the film's teaser was launched on Deepavali this year.

