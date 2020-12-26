STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Get well soon Soorya': Mammootty's wish for Rajinikanth fills fans, film buffs with nostalgia!

The roles Soorya (played by Rajini) and Deva (played by Mammootty) set the biggest of friendship goals in that 90s.

Published: 26th December 2020 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth (L) and Mammootty (L) in the movie 'Thalapathi'. (Photo | YouTube Screenshot)

By Online Desk

The iconic Mani Ratnam-movie 'Thalapathi', which was one of the biggest multi-starrer projects in South India with Rajinikanth and Mammootty, has got cult followers across generations.

The latest tweet by megastar Mammootty has left fans and movie buffs wanting for more as the actor's short message managed to strike a chord with scores on social media.

Reacting to the news of Rajinikanth's hospitalization, he tweeted, "Get well soon Soorya Anpudan Deva."  

The roles Soorya (played by Rajini) and Deva (Played by Mammootty) set the biggest of friendship goals in the 90s and are still celebrated characters.

And for the movie lovers and aspiring filmmakers, 'Thalapathi' is still revered as an all-time classic and considered as one of the finest works of Mani Rathnam, Santosh Sivan, and Ilaiyaraaja.

Rajinikanth's hospitalization

Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday morning, following severe fluctuations in his blood pressure. According to a press release by the hospital, the actor’s health condition is stable.  

The actor, who recently turned 70, has been in Hyderabad for the past 10 days for the shooting of his forthcoming film, Annatthe. A couple of persons working on the movie’s set had tested positive for Covid-19 after which Rajinikanth also got tested on December 22 and his report came back negative. Since then he isolated himself.

"Mr Rajinikanth is stable. Reports of some of the investigations done today have come and there is nothing alarming. A few more reports are awaited. Based on the reports of remaining investigations and his blood pressure status overnight a call will be taken tomorrow morning on his discharge from the hospital," said the bulletin on Saturday said.

(With ENS inputs)

