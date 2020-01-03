Home Entertainment Tamil

Lyca Productions opposes Malaysian distributor's plea to stall release of 'Darbar'

While DMY Creations claimed that Lyca had promised to clear the 'dues' of Rs 23.70 crore before the film's release, the Madras High Court has its reserved orders.

Published: 03rd January 2020 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth from 'Darbar' movie

Rajinikanth from 'Darbar' movie (Photo| Cinema Express)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The producer of superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar' on Friday opposed in the Madras High Court a Malaysian distributor's plea for stalling the release of the Tamil film and described it as 'false' the claim it owed over Rs 23 crore to the foreign firm.

When the civil suit filed by DMY Creations SDN BHD came up for hearing before Justice G Jayachandran, Lyca Productions Private Limited submitted that the plea has been moved only with a view of harassing it ahead of the release of the high stakes movie, set for January 9.

Counsel for the company described as 'false' and 'baseless' the claim of DMY Creations that it (Lyca) owed Rs 23.70 crore in connection with distribution of various Tamil films produced by the latter including "2.0", "Kaala" and Vadachennai in Malaysia in the past. After conclusion of the arguments, the Judge reserved orders on the suit.

DMY Creations claimed that Lyca had promised to clear the 'dues' of Rs 23.70 crore before the release of their latest production Darbar and also to give first preference to them for the film. But it was learnt that Lyca had been negotiating with some others to give territorial rights in Malaysian region.

DMY Creations said that if the court does not protect the firm with an interim order restraining Lyca from releasing Darbar before settling the dues, the chances of recovery will become very slim. The petitioner sought attachment of the positive and negatives of the movie Darbar and all other materials which aid transmission of the film pending disposal of the suit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMY Creations Darbar Darbar release issue Lyca Productions Madras High Court Darbar Malaysia distributor Rajinikanth
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp