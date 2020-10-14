STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

After first look from Muralitharan's biopic gets unveiled, netizens trend 'Shame On Vijay Sethupathi'

'800' is touted to be a moving portrayal of Muralitharan -- one of cricket's most brilliant and divisive characters.

Published: 14th October 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (L) and actor Vijay Sethupathi (R)

Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (L) and actor Vijay Sethupathi (R)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi is facing wrath on social media ever since the motion poster of his upcoming movie '800' was launched.

The film is a biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan and Sethupati essays the central role of the legendary Sri Lanka spinner.

Fans are upset that the actor took up the role of the Tamil-origin cricketer who never spoke out against the alleged atrocities that the Sri Lankan government is said to have inflicted on the country's Tamil population in the past.

Netizens used the hashtag #ShameOnVijaySethupati to convey their anger and disappointment.

"Always admired Vijay Sethupathi as an actor. But now he shattered respect I had on him now by making this traitor's life history who openly supported modern day dictator Rajapaksa. Murali himself said 2009 was his happiest year of his life #ShameOnVijaySethupati (sic)," wrote one user on Twitter.

"The Sinhala government has massacred two lakh Tamils in Eelam. There is no other proof than this that #VijaySethupathi cannot feel this pain! #ShameOnVijaySethupathi #Tamils_Boycott_VijaySeth"pathi," wrote another user.

"I strongly condemn #VijaySethupathi for accepting this movie," tweeted another user.

"Can a biopic of #Afridi can be made in India and get support from Indians? #ShameOnVijay"ethupathi," shared another.

"#ShameOnVijaySethupathi...Murali is a Tamilian but he represents Sri Lanka & Sri Lankans. We have lot of cricketing legends in our country then why making Sri Lankan player biopic (sic)," reacted a user.

'800' is touted to be a moving portrayal of Muralitharan -- one of cricket's most brilliant and divisive characters. The film will be shot in Sri Lanka, UK, Australia and India. The shoot is slated to start at the beginning of 2021 and is set to release at the end of next year.

The film will be made primarily in Tamil language. However, owing to Muralitharan and Sethupathi's popularity, the film will also be dubbed in all South Indian languages as well as Hindi, Bengali and Sinhalese. An international version with English subtitles is also being planned.

ALSO READ | Vijay Sethupathi to play legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in biopic '800'

Muralitharan is the only cricketer to have taken 800 wickets in Test cricket. Besides, he also picked up 534 and 13 wickets respectively in 350 ODIs and 12 T20Is.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Sethupathi 800 Muttiah Muralitharan Muralitharan Biopic
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp