'SPB sir taught me how to be humble and strong within': Doctor who treated singer pens tribute

Dr. Deepak Subramanian, who treated legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam at MGM Healthcare Hospital in Chennai, has penned a heartfelt tribute to the icon.

Dr. Subramanian, a laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon, posted a personal note on Instagram, titled ‘52 days with this legend’. He shared his experience and the moments he spent with the late singer during his treatment.

In his tribute, Deepak wrote, “My morning routine at the hospital usually involves having a quick team huddle in my room to discuss anything that happened overnight, doing my rounds, and then heading to the OT. However, the last 52 days have been very different. A significant 4-5 hours a day were spent on someone who was close to my heart."

The doctor also recalled how SPB (as lovingly called by fans) fought coronavirus. His note reads, “When this gentle, kind-hearted person required more oxygen after admission, we needed to shift him to the ICU. I was quite worried and unsure of how he would react. However, all he said without any hesitation was ‘Deepak, do whatever is necessary’.”

Deepak also shared details about the kind-hearted nature of SPB. He mentioned how well SPB had treated the doctors and the medical staff during those seven weeks.

“When he regains consciousness, he would start writing in the special ICU we had created for him. He would start every note to the medical staff with ‘due respect to you all'. He was extremely cooperative, and very easy-going, even until a couple of days prior to his demise when we were able to help him sit on the bed for a good 20 minutes," he recounted.

The surgeon had also mentioned how SPB's health deteriorated suddenly after showing signs of improvement. He wrote, “The sudden U-turn in his health condition in the last 48 hours happened too fast for any medical intervention to help.”

Dr. Subramanian ended his tribute by calling SPB an admirable fighter and said that he would always treasure those 52 days spent with him.

"Most importantly, SPB sir taught me how to be humble and strong within. He was an admirable fighter who gave his all until the end,” he concluded.

SPB was hospitalised on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19. Later, he was shifted to the ICU and put on a ventilator and ECMO support after his condition deteriorated. He passed away on the 25th of November at 1.04 pm.